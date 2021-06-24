Dhanush to begin shooting for Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven in August

June 24, 2021 8:48:58 am
Actor Dhanush will begin filming his director-brother Selvaraghavan’s next film Naane Varuven from August 20, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.
The action-thriller, which was announced earlier this year, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Selvaraghavan shared the update on Naane Varuven on Twitter.
Excited !@dhanushkraja @theVcreations @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna pic.twitter.com/hUasL5RuFb
— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) June 23, 2021
“Excited!” he wrote alongside the photograph from the sets of the film.
Dhanush made his acting debut with the 2002 coming-of-age drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by Selvaraghavan. The brothers later went on to work on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Mayakkam Enna.
Dhanush has a string of projects in the works, including Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming project The Gray Man, a trilingual film with Dollar Dreams fame director Sekhar Kammula and Aanand L Rai-directed Atrangi Re.
His latest release was Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
