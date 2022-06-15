Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam gets a release date

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Wednesday announced the release date for his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush’s last theatrical release was Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, which released in 2021 in the aftermath of the first coronavirus pandemic wave. Despite releasing amid a lot of restrictions, the movie became a huge hit at the box office and was celebrated by critics.

Dhanush tweeted, “Well it’s been a while isn’t ? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in theatres.”

Dhanush was annoyed with the makers of Jagame Thandhiram after they choose to skip the theatrical window and went to Netflix directly. The producers cited the prevailing pandemic at the time while making the U-turn on their earlier commitment to wait for the theatres to re-open. Dhanush’s Hindi movie Atrangi Re and Maaran also directly premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Thiruchitrambalam is Dhanush’s fourth collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar. The duo in the past worked on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja.

Dhanush is awaiting the release of his Netflix film, The Gray Man. Written and directed by the Russo brothers, the Hollywood actioner stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas among others in the star cast. Russo brothers earlier revealed that Dhanush plays the role of a deadly assassin, who is out to get the protagonist played by Ryan. The film is due to arrive on Netflix on July 15.