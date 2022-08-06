Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch

August 6, 2022 2:24:40 pm
Actor Dhanush, who was recently seen in the Russo Brothers’ action film The Gray Man, is all set to return in the sequel. Netflix announced on the heels of the first film’s release that new instalments of the franchise are underway, including a sequel starring Ryan Gosling along with a spin-off that’s still in its early stages. On Saturday, Dhanush took to social media and shared that he will be returning as the assassin Avik San, aka Lone Wolf.
He wrote on Twitter, “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan.” He also shared an audio clip with the post, in which he had a message for Gosling’s Sierra Six character. And it sounds like this time, both Six and Avik San are looking for the same person.
The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan @agbofilms @netflix @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/b8FuJk9koJ
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 6, 2022
The Russo Brothers were in India in July to promote the film. At a press conference in Mumbai, the Russo Brothers spoke about collaborating with Dhanush and his massive fandom. “Indian fans are so passionate about storytelling and movies. It’s refreshing to be here, and amazing to feel that energy. And this man here (Dhanush) has such passionate fans. We have never seen anything like this,” they said.
In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Dhanush spoke about collaborating with the Russos. “I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise, I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them,” he said.
The film received mixed reviews but Netflix’s plans to design this as a franchise were already in motion. The Gray Man universe will be spread across films, TV shows and other interactive content. Indianexpress.com’s review of the film called it “serviceable” and read, “This is a decent one-time watch if you keep your expectations in half, but could have done so much more with a leaner narrative and some editing in the second part.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Apart from Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, The Gray Man also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Why Ranveer Singh’s nudes are anything but erotic
Delhi liquor policy row: Former excise commissioner, Sisodia aide among officers suspended by L-G
Art Street: In Dongri, an artwork paying homage to social worker Laxmibai Mali
Here’s where UK’s Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak stand on issues from taxes to China
With surge in July, US recovers the jobs lost in the pandemic
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case, accused to remain in jail in abetment of suicide case
Commonwealth Games: Four medalists in Indian weightlifting team given grand welcome at Punjab airport
In a house race with big names, two women with local ties rise