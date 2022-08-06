scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch

The Gray Man sequel was officially announced by Netflix a few weeks ago and now, Indian actor Dhanush has announced his return as Avik San in the sequel.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 2:24:40 pm
dhanushDhanush played an assassin named Avik San in The Gray Man.

Actor Dhanush, who was recently seen in the Russo Brothers’ action film The Gray Man, is all set to return in the sequel. Netflix announced on the heels of the first film’s release that new instalments of the franchise are underway, including a sequel starring Ryan Gosling along with a spin-off that’s still in its early stages. On Saturday, Dhanush took to social media and shared that he will be returning as the assassin Avik San, aka Lone Wolf.

He wrote on Twitter, “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan.” He also shared an audio clip with the post, in which he had a message for Gosling’s Sierra Six character. And it sounds like this time, both Six and Avik San are looking for the same person.

The Russo Brothers were in India in July to promote the film. At a press conference in Mumbai, the Russo Brothers spoke about collaborating with Dhanush and his massive fandom. “Indian fans are so passionate about storytelling and movies. It’s refreshing to be here, and amazing to feel that energy. And this man here (Dhanush) has such passionate fans. We have never seen anything like this,” they said.

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Dhanush spoke about collaborating with the Russos. “I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise, I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them,” he said.

Also Read |Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

The film received mixed reviews but Netflix’s plans to design this as a franchise were already in motion. The Gray Man universe will be spread across films, TV shows and other interactive content. Indianexpress.com’s review of the film called it “serviceable” and read, “This is a decent one-time watch if you keep your expectations in half, but could have done so much more with a leaner narrative and some editing in the second part.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...

Apart from Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, The Gray Man also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

