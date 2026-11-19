Actor Dhanush has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the state government for granting permission for 6 am screenings of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 in the state. He requested his fans to celebrate responsibly.

In a statement shared on social media, Dhanush expressed gratitude for the approval. “My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 am show of OM, which is releasing on November 20,” he wrote.

The actor followed the thanks with a pointed appeal to fans. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 am show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he said.