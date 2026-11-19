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Actor Dhanush has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the state government for granting permission for 6 am screenings of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 in the state. He requested his fans to celebrate responsibly.
In a statement shared on social media, Dhanush expressed gratitude for the approval. “My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 am show of OM, which is releasing on November 20,” he wrote.
The actor followed the thanks with a pointed appeal to fans. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 am show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he said.
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 18, 2026
The request is not unusual for a major Tamil star on the eve of a release. Early morning screenings of big films in Tamil Nadu have occasionally been accompanied by large crowds, firecrackers, abhishekams for cutouts and traffic disruptions around theatres. Dhanush’s appeal signals an awareness of the potential for fan enthusiasm to spill over into public inconvenience and an effort to set the tone before it happens.
Support cinema by watching films in theatres
Dhanush also used the statement to make a broader point about the film industry and its relationship with theatrical audiences. He reminded fans that the most meaningful form of support they can offer is to watch films in cinemas. “The biggest support you can give everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema,” he wrote.
The 6 am show approval comes under Tamil Nadu’s revised cinema regulations, which now allow theatres to screen up to six shows a day, beginning at 6 am, during the first week of a new Tamil film’s release. The policy is designed to accommodate the demand that major Tamil releases generate in their opening days and to allow exhibitors to maximise screen utilisation during the period when audience interest is at its peak.
Also Read: Inside Kamal Haasan’s 6 demands to TN CM Vijay: From ending a 4% tax to state-owned OTT platform
About OM: Chapter 1
OM: Chapter 1, also titled Udhiram: The Blood Wood, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is a spy-action thriller centred on a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force operation to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling network operating across South India.
Dhanush plays an undercover officer who infiltrates the mafia. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the investigation. Mammootty plays Siya, a powerful figure connected to the smuggling syndicate. The cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Renu Desai.
The film is produced by Shraddha Agarwal under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. OM releases worldwide on November 20 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.