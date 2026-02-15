Dhanush surprises fans at AR Rahman’s Wonderment concert in Chennai, watch videos

Drawing from a career spanning over three decades, AR Rahman curated a setlist that took audiences on an emotional journey through his greatest works.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 15, 2026 12:37 PM IST
AR RahmanAR Rahman performs at The Wonderment Tour in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Make us preferred source on Google

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman brought his globally acclaimed Wonderment Tour to a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The highlight of the evening came when Dhanush made an unannounced entrance on stage to perform the beloved track “Usure Pogudhey” alongside Rahman. Social media erupted immediately following the performance, with video clips of Dhanush and Rahman’s duet going viral within minutes. Fans who attended the concert took to social media platforms describing the atmosphere as “magical” and “once-in-a-lifetime,” with many noting the palpable chemistry between the performer and composer.

The Chennai leg of The Wonderment Tour marked AR Rahman’s much-awaited return to the city after a significant gap. The concert showcased Rahman’s signature approach to live performance, blending his iconic compositions with powerful orchestration and state-of-the-art visuals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Drawing from a career spanning over three decades, AR Rahman curated a setlist that took audiences on an emotional journey through his greatest works. From the soul-stirring melodies of “Roja” that launched his career in 1992 to the global phenomenon of “Jai Ho” that earned him two Academy Awards, the evening celebrated the breadth and depth of his musical genius.

The evening featured an exceptional ensemble of vocalists performing alongside the maestro. Chinmayi Sripada, whose collaborations with Rahman have produced some of Tamil cinema’s most enduring songs, also performed during the concert. Taking it to X, Chinmayi posted, “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to sing yesterday with Rahman Sir. All of this still feels new / surreal. Nothing but gratitude. Thank you!”

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, who has carved his own space as a performer, brought youthful energy to the stage.

The diverse lineup also included Nisa Shetty, Nitesh Aher, Amrutha Suresh, Nakul Abhyankar, Adithya RK, Rakshita Suresh, and Srinivasa

The Wonderment Tour, which previously travelled across the UK, USA, Canada, and the UAE, has been drawing massive crowds worldwide. The Chennai edition was particularly significant, coinciding with Rahman’s homecoming and Valentine’s Day, creating a powerful blend of emotion, nostalgia, and celebration.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
The 'Vaseegara' girl who vanished: Why the early 2000s South Indian star walked away from fame
Reema Sen
Canada distributor confirms Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan won't hit screens before May
Vijay Thalapathy in Jana Nayagan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
boycott of an anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi cook, odisha anganwadi worker, dalit community, dalit community discrimination, dalit discrimination, boycott of an anganwadi worker, Indian express news, current affairs
Every day she cycles to work, waits for kids who never show up — because she is Dalit
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Colombo
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
deficiency
'She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about': Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Must Read
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
Colombo
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
'She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about': Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains
deficiency
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement