Dhanush surprises fans at AR Rahman’s Wonderment concert in Chennai, watch videos
Drawing from a career spanning over three decades, AR Rahman curated a setlist that took audiences on an emotional journey through his greatest works.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman brought his globally acclaimed Wonderment Tour to a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
The highlight of the evening came when Dhanush made an unannounced entrance on stage to perform the beloved track “Usure Pogudhey” alongside Rahman. Social media erupted immediately following the performance, with video clips of Dhanush and Rahman’s duet going viral within minutes. Fans who attended the concert took to social media platforms describing the atmosphere as “magical” and “once-in-a-lifetime,” with many noting the palpable chemistry between the performer and composer.
The Chennai leg of The Wonderment Tour marked AR Rahman’s much-awaited return to the city after a significant gap. The concert showcased Rahman’s signature approach to live performance, blending his iconic compositions with powerful orchestration and state-of-the-art visuals.
Drawing from a career spanning over three decades, AR Rahman curated a setlist that took audiences on an emotional journey through his greatest works. From the soul-stirring melodies of “Roja” that launched his career in 1992 to the global phenomenon of “Jai Ho” that earned him two Academy Awards, the evening celebrated the breadth and depth of his musical genius.
The evening featured an exceptional ensemble of vocalists performing alongside the maestro. Chinmayi Sripada, whose collaborations with Rahman have produced some of Tamil cinema’s most enduring songs, also performed during the concert. Taking it to X, Chinmayi posted, “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to sing yesterday with Rahman Sir. All of this still feels new / surreal. Nothing but gratitude. Thank you!”
AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, who has carved his own space as a performer, brought youthful energy to the stage.
The diverse lineup also included Nisa Shetty, Nitesh Aher, Amrutha Suresh, Nakul Abhyankar, Adithya RK, Rakshita Suresh, and Srinivasa
The Wonderment Tour, which previously travelled across the UK, USA, Canada, and the UAE, has been drawing massive crowds worldwide. The Chennai edition was particularly significant, coinciding with Rahman’s homecoming and Valentine’s Day, creating a powerful blend of emotion, nostalgia, and celebration.
