Dhanush surprises fans at AR Rahman’s Wonderment concert in Chennai, watch videos

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman brought his globally acclaimed Wonderment Tour to a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The highlight of the evening came when Dhanush made an unannounced entrance on stage to perform the beloved track “Usure Pogudhey” alongside Rahman. Social media erupted immediately following the performance, with video clips of Dhanush and Rahman’s duet going viral within minutes. Fans who attended the concert took to social media platforms describing the atmosphere as “magical” and “once-in-a-lifetime,” with many noting the palpable chemistry between the performer and composer.

The Chennai leg of The Wonderment Tour marked AR Rahman’s much-awaited return to the city after a significant gap. The concert showcased Rahman’s signature approach to live performance, blending his iconic compositions with powerful orchestration and state-of-the-art visuals.