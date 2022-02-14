scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

Dhanush-starrer Maaran to release on Disney+Hotstar

Maaran stars Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 14, 2022 2:12:14 pm
MaaranDhanush and Malavika Mohanan in Maaran movie. (Photo: MalavikaM_/Twitter)

South star Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.

Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform. “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam,” the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement