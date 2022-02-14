Dhanush-starrer Maaran to release on Disney+Hotstar

February 14, 2022 2:12:14 pm
South star Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.
Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform. “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam,” the 28-year-old actor wrote.
Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! 🥰♥️#Maaran ♥️
See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam !@dhanushkraja @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat @Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/tFAQwGhKPI
— malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 14, 2022
Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.
The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.
Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
