Dhanush starrer Asuran goes on floors

Actor Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran’s fourth film together, Asuran, goes on floors on Saturday. The actor also revealed the first look poster of the film on his official Twitter handle. In the poster, Dhanush is looking fierce and heading towards someone angrily with a spear.

The actor also tweeted another poster, revealing the first look of Malayalam actor Manju Warrier. Dhanush and Manju Warrier are seen posing in a vintage black and white photograph and look like a distinguished married couple. Their garb suggests that the film will possibly be set in the past. Dhanush is seen wearing a suit over his veshti, complete with holy ash smeared on his forehead meanwhile Manju Warrier is seen wearing a saree.

Advertising

Actor-composer GV Prakash will be giving the music for the film and Kaipuli S Thanu will be producing the film under his banner V Creations.

According to sources, Asuran will be a revenge drama of an oppressed community and is based on a Tamil novel called Vekkai by Poomani. This is one of the most anticipated films of the year as Vetrimaaran is known for his neo-noir style of filmmaking.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have proved themselves to be one of the most successful collaborations of recent times in Kollywood and have delivered hits such as Vada Chennai, Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Dhanush received a National Film Award for the Best Actor in Aadukalam and Vetrimaaran has won the National Award thrice for his films.

Dhanush enjoyed a highly successful 2018 as both his films, Maari 2 and Vada Chennai, went on to become huge hits at the box office. Vada Chennai, also directed by Vetrimaaran, received enormous critical and commercial praise.