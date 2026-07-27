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‘More welfare activities’: Dhanush sparks political entry speculation, following in Vijay’s path
Actor Dhanush urged supporters to move beyond film celebrations and engage in community welfare, has triggered speculation about a possible political entry. Social media users drew immediate parallels to Vijay's transition from cinema to politics
Actor Dhanush has set off a fresh round of speculation about a possible political career after telling a gathering of his fans on Sunday that their unity needs a purpose beyond cinema.
Dhanush was speaking at a blood donation camp organised by his fan clubs in Chennai. The event, which drew a large crowd, was one of several welfare activities his fan associations have conducted over the years. At the event, he said, “So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose,” Dhanush told the crowd. “Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it.” At the event, Dhanush also unveiled a new flag for the fan club who hosted the event.
Also Read: Dhanush accepts his Raayan not best fit for National Award: ‘But when my best films lost, nobody said a word’
The parallels to Vijay’s journey were drawn almost immediately. Vijay spent years building a network of fan clubs that doubled as grassroots service organisations before launching his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and eventually becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The infrastructure was always there. The fan clubs were the party before the party existed. When Dhanush asks his fans to do welfare work in their neighbourhoods, fans speculated the comparison.
One user on X wrote, “Looks like the queue for politics is getting longer. Everyone seems to think, if Thalapathy Vijay entered politics, why not me?” Another posted, “Welcome to politics, Dhanush. Tamil Nadu needs educated, disciplined and courageous voices, not just actors chasing power.” A third said, “Looks like we can expect Dhanush launching his new party sooner than expected.”
However, Dhanush has never confirmed any interest in electoral politics. He has, however, consistently used his platform and his fan base for causes that extend beyond film promotion. His fan clubs have organised blood donation drives, flood relief efforts and educational support programmes across Tamil Nadu over the years.
Dhanush is currently one of the most commercially successful actors in Tamil cinema, with four National Film Awards to his name, including two as an actor and two as a producer. His most recent directorial venture, Raayan, won the National Award for Best Tamil Film. He also runs Wunderbar Films, one of the most active production houses in the state.
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