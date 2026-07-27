‘More welfare activities’: Dhanush sparks political entry speculation, following in Vijay’s path

Actor Dhanush has set off a fresh round of speculation about a possible political career after telling a gathering of his fans on Sunday that their unity needs a purpose beyond cinema.

Dhanush was speaking at a blood donation camp organised by his fan clubs in Chennai. The event, which drew a large crowd, was one of several welfare activities his fan associations have conducted over the years. At the event, he said, “So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose,” Dhanush told the crowd. “Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it.” At the event, Dhanush also unveiled a new flag for the fan club who hosted the event.