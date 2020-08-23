When Dhanush and Yathra had a funny argument over a T-shirt

Dhanush posted a photo of himself and his sons Yathra and Linga. (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)

Dhanush, who mostly shares updates about his films on Instagram, on Sunday posted a photo of himself and his sons Yathra and Linga on the terrace. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “When your first born wears your tshirt and argues it’s his ❤ #Yathra #Linga.”

Like other stars, Dhanush too is spending quality time with his family due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. Their elder son Yathra was born in 2006 while the younger Linga was born in 2010.

On the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The film was supposed to hit theaters on May 1, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed. The actor also has Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan in his kitty.

