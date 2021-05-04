Dhanush sings Rajinikanth’s Petta song to wife Aishwarya, video wins the internet

In a new video that has landed online, actor Dhanush could be seen being the life of a party as he sings Ilamai Thirumbuthe song from superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta to his wife Aishwarya. The video of the terrace party seems to have been taken at a time when things were still normal and pandemic hadn’t turned our lives upside down. The video is now going viral on the internet.

Dhanush is currently residing with his family in Los Angeles. He is busy shooting for his Netflix movie, The Gray Man. The upcoming Hollywood movie is based on a novel of the same name. It is being helmed by director Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers fame. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

Dhanush was last seen in Karnan. The film based on evils of a casteist society was well received. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film also helped the box office business, which has taken a serious beating following last year’s lockdown. He will next be seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. The comedy-action film will skip theatrical release and directly premiere on Netflix on June 18.

Dhanush has made it very clear that he was not happy about the film taking the OTT route when it could help revive the theatre business. He even had a fall out with producer S. Sashikanth of YNOT Studios. However, his discontent did little to change Sashikanth’s decision to release the film on Netflix.

Besides Dhanush, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and Hollywood actor James Cosmo.