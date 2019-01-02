Dhanush signs two films with Sathya Jyothi Films

2019 is going to be a very busy year for Dhanush, who has a slew of films already in the pipeline. In addition to that, on Tuesday, he announced that he will be doing two films for Sathya Jyothi Films banner.

“Dhanush has always been a pride of Tamil cinema. His spontaneous ability to hold a strong position as a ‘Performer’ and ‘Star’ has been his USP, which works out groovy results for his producers, irrespective of commercial and offbeat genres. We at Sathya Jyothi Films have always been exhilarated to work with profoundly talented filmmakers. Especially, to have Durai Senthilkumar and Ram Kumar, who are illustrious for their salient uniqueness of presenting movies based on fresh concepts is a means of great pleasure. As a producer, I am sure working with such iconic personalities will be a milestone to Sathya Jyothi Films.” said Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi films in a statement.

Directors Durai Senthilkumar and Ram Kumar will be helming the upcoming projects. Durai has already wielded the megaphone for Dhanush’s Kodi and has also helmed two films for the actor’s home production banner, Wunderbar Films. For Ram, it will be his maiden collaboration with Dhanush. Ram is currently basking in the success of Ratsasan, a film about a psycho serial killer, which was unanimously listed by critics as one of the best movies of 2018.

The filmmakers are expected to release the cast and crew of the two projects soon.

Dhanush, meanwhile, is shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. After completing the project, the actor-director duo will start making the second part of gangster trilogy, Vada Chennai.