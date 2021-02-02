Dhanush says he’s hoping to see Jagame Thandhiram in theatres

The pressure is mounting on producer S. Sashikanth to release his latest film Jagame Thandhiram in theatres. The industry buzz is that he has signed a deal to directly premiere the film on Netflix. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

However, since the news got out, Sashikanth has come under a lot of pressure from fans and exhibitors to stick to the traditional theatrical window. Fans of Dhanush have been running a social media campaign to persuade Sashikanth to release Jagame Thandhiram in cinemas first. Now, Dhanush and the film’s director Karthik Subbaraj have also joined fans in expressing their desire to watch the movie on the silver screen.

“I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed (sic),” tweeted Dhanush on Tuesday.

I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 2, 2021

“Hoping,” reacted Karthik Subbaraj to Dhanush’s tweet.

If reports are to be believed, Dhanush had a fall out with Sashikanth over making Jagame Thandhiram directly available for home viewing.

It is noteworthy that recently Dhanush fired a cryptic salvo at Sashikanth for his decision to skip the theatrical route. “Thank you Thani Sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who’s livelihood is dependent on films and theatres, even though you had other options (sic),” said the actor in a statement after the release date for his next film Karnan was announced last week.

Jagame Thandhiram was supposed to open in cinemas last May. However, the makers stayed firm on their decision to wait out the pandemic, instead of taking the OTT route. “At this point, the producer has no idea about giving the movie to an OTT platform. Things have to come back to normal at some point. It cannot go on like this. After that, we will release the film,” Karthik Subbaraj had told indianexpress.com earlier.