Monday, November 16, 2020
Dhanush, Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby garners 1 billion views on YouTube

Rowdy Baby was created for the 2018 gangster drama Maari 2, which starred Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 16, 2020 7:17:49 pm
rowdy baby song making videoDhanush and Sai Pallavi in Rowdy Baby song. (Photo: YouTube/Wunderbar Studios)

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took to Twitter on Monday to express happiness over his song “Rowdy Baby” becoming the most-watched Tamil song on YouTube. The music video, which features a groovy dance performance by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, has garnered over 1 billion views on YouTube.

“It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans, that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone, & has reached billion views, Alhamdulillah. Thanking everyone on this,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Dhanush also took to Twitter to express happiness over the song’s record-setting success. “What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart,” tweeted the Jagame Thandhiram actor.

“Rowdy Baby”, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, was created for the 2018 gangster drama Maari 2, which was a sequel to director Balaji Mohan’s 2015 movie Maari.

