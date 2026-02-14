Dhanush gets Rs 20 crore notice over shelved 2016 project, given one week by production house to respond

Amid the ongoing Ranveer Singh-Excel Entertainment dispute over his exit from Don 3, a similar controversy has surfaced in the Tamil film industry. Actor-filmmaker Dhanush has been served a legal notice by Thenandal Films for allegedly delaying a project he signed in 2016, with the production house seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation.

According to the notice, the production company claims that Dhanush had signed for their film titled Naan Rudhran in 2016 but later opted out of the project, promising the banner that he would direct and star in an another film under their production.

Taking his assurance into account, Thenandal Films claims it invested nearly Rs 20 crore as advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments made to actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah who were expected to be part of the project.

However, the production house now alleges that the film was stalled midway as Dhanush failed to provide a complete script and diverted his dates to other projects without completing the film.

Dhanush given a week’s time

In the legal notice issued through advocate A Chidambaram, Thenandal Films has asked Dhanush to confirm within a week whether he will honour his earlier promise of allocating dates by the end of 2025 to complete the project.

Failing this, the company has demanded repayment of the Rs 20 crore spent, along with an additional Rs 1 crore as compensation. The notice further states that legal action will be initiated if the matter is not resolved.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

The actor was recently seen in Annd L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon and is currently shooting for Kara, directed by Por Thozhil filmmaker Vignesh Raja.

Dhanush has also announced his next film with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Dhanush’s legal battle with Nayanthara

In 2024, Dhanush was also involved in a legal dispute with actor Nayanthara over the use of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Ahead of the documentary’s release in November 2024, Dhanush issued a legal notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for the use of a BTS clip from the film. Later that month, the Madras High Court allowed Dhanush to proceed legally against Netflix, Nayanthara, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan – who directed Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and whose relationship with Nayanthara began during the making of the film, forming a key part of the documentary’s narrative.

Ranveer Singh-Excel Entertainment Don 3 dispute

Meanwhile, the standoff between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment has taken a fresh turn. The Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani-led banner has reportedly reached out to Birla Studios, who are backing Ranveer’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay, urging them to pause financing and production until the Don 3 dispute is resolved.

Excel Entertainment is said to have sought nearly Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer, citing losses incurred after his exit from the film during its pre-production stage. While the actor had earlier maintained he was not liable to pay any amount, sources now suggest he has requested a formal audit of the expenses claimed by the production house.

The banner has argued that its losses stem from sunk development costs as well as disruptions to scheduling and planning. The Producers Guild of India has since stepped in to mediate, with two meetings already held between both sides.

During these discussions, Ranveer’s team reportedly accused Excel of unprofessional conduct and questioned its readiness to take Don 3 on floors. Concerns were raised over the absence of a bound script and what was described as limited creative collaboration from director Farhan Akhtar.

The actor has maintained he should not be held financially responsible, noting that he had not accepted any remuneration for the project. He is also said to have cited his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shelved Baiju Bawra, for which he had prepared extensively without seeking compensation after the film was called off, arguing that such uncertainties are part of the industry.