Dhanush gets Rs 20 crore notice over shelved 2016 project, given one week by production house to respond

Actor Dhanush has been served a Rs 20 crore legal notice by Thenandal Films over a delayed 2016 project the banner claims was stalled midway without completion.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 09:23 AM IST
DhanushDhanush gets Rs 20 crore legal notice. (Photo: Instagram/Dhanush)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid the ongoing Ranveer Singh-Excel Entertainment dispute over his exit from Don 3, a similar controversy has surfaced in the Tamil film industry. Actor-filmmaker Dhanush has been served a legal notice by Thenandal Films for allegedly delaying a project he signed in 2016, with the production house seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation.

According to the notice, the production company claims that Dhanush had signed for their film titled Naan Rudhran in 2016 but later opted out of the project, promising the banner that he would direct and star in an another film under their production.

‘Project stalled midway due to Dhanush’

Taking his assurance into account, Thenandal Films claims it invested nearly Rs 20 crore as advance payments and pre-production expenses, including payments made to actors such as Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah who were expected to be part of the project.

However, the production house now alleges that the film was stalled midway as Dhanush failed to provide a complete script and diverted his dates to other projects without completing the film.

ALSO READ: Anoushka Shankar on Rishabh Rikhiram being called Ravi Shankar’s ‘last disciple’: ‘My father was never his guru’

Dhanush given a week’s time

In the legal notice issued through advocate A Chidambaram, Thenandal Films has asked Dhanush to confirm within a week whether he will honour his earlier promise of allocating dates by the end of 2025 to complete the project.
Failing this, the company has demanded repayment of the Rs 20 crore spent, along with an additional Rs 1 crore as compensation. The notice further states that legal action will be initiated if the matter is not resolved.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

The actor was recently seen in Annd L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon and is currently shooting for Kara, directed by Por Thozhil filmmaker Vignesh Raja.

Story continues below this ad

Dhanush has also announced his next film with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Dhanush’s legal battle with Nayanthara

In 2024, Dhanush was also involved in a legal dispute with actor Nayanthara over the use of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Ahead of the documentary’s release in November 2024, Dhanush issued a legal notice seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for the use of a BTS clip from the film. Later that month, the Madras High Court allowed Dhanush to proceed legally against Netflix, Nayanthara, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan – who directed Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and whose relationship with Nayanthara began during the making of the film, forming a key part of the documentary’s narrative.

Ranveer Singh-Excel Entertainment Don 3 dispute

Meanwhile, the standoff between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment has taken a fresh turn. The Farhan Akhtar–Ritesh Sidhwani-led banner has reportedly reached out to Birla Studios, who are backing Ranveer’s upcoming zombie thriller Pralay, urging them to pause financing and production until the Don 3 dispute is resolved.
Excel Entertainment is said to have sought nearly Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer, citing losses incurred after his exit from the film during its pre-production stage. While the actor had earlier maintained he was not liable to pay any amount, sources now suggest he has requested a formal audit of the expenses claimed by the production house.

Story continues below this ad

The banner has argued that its losses stem from sunk development costs as well as disruptions to scheduling and planning. The Producers Guild of India has since stepped in to mediate, with two meetings already held between both sides.

During these discussions, Ranveer’s team reportedly accused Excel of unprofessional conduct and questioned its readiness to take Don 3 on floors. Concerns were raised over the absence of a bound script and what was described as limited creative collaboration from director Farhan Akhtar.

The actor has maintained he should not be held financially responsible, noting that he had not accepted any remuneration for the project. He is also said to have cited his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shelved Baiju Bawra, for which he had prepared extensively without seeking compensation after the film was called off, arguing that such uncertainties are part of the industry.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
valentines day in bollywood movies
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
excludive madhubala image from express archive
In Sudip Sharma's superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow
Kohrra 2
O Romeo review: Shahid Kapoor- film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
excludive madhubala image from express archive
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Must Read
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement