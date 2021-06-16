Dhanush reveals Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram has Rajinikanth written all over it

The looks and a few mannerisms of Dhanush‘s Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram trailer may have reminded you of Superstar Rajinikanth. If so, please know this, it is just not you. It is what director Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush were aiming for.

During a conversation on Twitter Spaces about Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush informed audiences that they will notice some Rajini-isms in his performance. “Karthi and I are die-hard fans of Rajini sir. And usually, without my knowledge, Rajini sir’s mannerisms would seep into my performances. In earlier films, if I noticed I was mimicking Rajini sir, I would correct it. But, in this film, Karthik said to me, ‘let it be’. So, you will see shades of Rajinikanth in Suruli. If you like it, please enjoy it. If you don’t, please be kind and don’t scold me,” said the Asuran star.

Fun fact – The title Jagame Thandhiram, which roughly translates to this universe is a ruse, is also borrowed from Rajinikanth’s oeuvre. The title forms the opening lines of Rajinikanth’s song “Sambo Sivasambo ” from the 1979 movie Ninaithale Inikkum.

Dhanush also revealed that he was not happy when Karthik Subbaraj changed the title of the film to Jagame Thandhiram “The working title of this film was Suruli. I liked it very much because it sounded very quirky. I thought it was right up Karthik Subbaraj’s alley. I felt a tinge of sadness when they changed the title to Jagame Thandhiram from Suruli. And after I saw the film. I realised Karthik was right. This film is not a regular run-of-the-mill mass masala film to name it Suruli. Yes, it has all the commercial elements like action, humour and so on. But, at the same time, this film also talks about a bigger issue. So Suruli as a title would not have justified the content of the film,” Dhanush added.

The release of Jagame Thandhiram was delayed by over a year owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. Besides Dhanush, the film also stars Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan, Deepak Paramesh, among others.

Jagame Thanthiram will premiere on Netflix on June 18.