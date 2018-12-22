Dhanush releases first look of his upcoming film Asuran

The winning duo Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have announced the title of their next movie titled Asuran. The actor shared the first look of the movie on his official Twitter account.

“As #maari2’s success news is pouring in from everywhere , I’m delighted to announce my next with @VetriMaaran #Asuran .. will be produced by @theVcreations thanu sir.”, he tweeted.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen with tobacco-stained teeth and holy ash on his forehead.

Apart from releasing one of the biggest hits this year Vada Chennai, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have also made successful films like Polladhavan and Aadukalam, with the latter winning a National Film Award for best feature film.

The expectations are high as the duo has a near perfect record. Over the years, Vetrimaran has cemented his place in the Tamil film industry as a reputed director and has won four National Film Awards.

Dhanush is one of the most versatile actors in Kollywood right now and is currently riding high on the success of Maari 2, which was released on December 21.

Asuran will be produced Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations and the makers are yet to announce other details of the film.