Dhanush postpones OM for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: ‘Big films should respect each other’

Actor Dhanush has announced that his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1, co-starring Mammootty, will not be released on its scheduled date of October 16. He shared that he was postponing the release date because of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Dhanush said the decision was made out of respect for Rajinikanth, whose Jailer 2 arrives a day earlier on October 15. “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges,” Dhanush wrote. “Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”