Birthday boy Dhanush unveils Pattas first look

Dhanush on Sunday shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Pattas. In the poster, the actor is seen in a uber-cool avatar.

Dhanush starrer Pattas is written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. (Photo: Dhanush/Twitter)

Dhanush, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Pattas.

Dhanush took to his Twitter account to share the first look of Pattas. The actor is seen in a uber-cool avatar. The sunglasses, jacket and the hairstyle are quite eye-catching. This stylish look of Dhanush is certainly a visual treat for his fans.

The film is written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar. It is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush will, reportedly, play a double role in Pattas. The movie also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada.

