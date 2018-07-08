Dhanush dispels rumours about Kaala’s box office, says it was successful and profitable

Dhanush termed Rajinikanth starrer Kaala as a profitable film. Dhanush termed Rajinikanth starrer Kaala as a profitable film.

When it’s a Rajinikanth film, it is bound to be a part of normal discussion. Kaala was one such film that made several headlines before and after its release. The film received mixed responses on releasing, polarising the audience into two extremes. Several opinion pieces followed, exploring the film’s different aspects. Several media reports also took differing stands on box office reports. While a few claimed that the film was a flop causing some severe losses, few others claimed that the film had grossed much more than Rajinikanth and Ranjith’s previous venture Kabali.

But now, Kaala’s producer Dhanush has come out to clear all the speculations making the rounds. Thanking the Superstar for the opportunity, Dhanush termed Kaala as a profitable film. “We would like to dispel rumours run in few articles on #Kaala. Contrary to it, #Kaala is a successful and profitable project for Wunderbar Films and we thank Superstar for the opportunity given to us. We also thank the audience for the positive response given to the film,” he tweeted. Wunderbar studios is Dhanush’s home production venture.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also features Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao. The film revolves around slums of Dharavi and the politics of how important land is to the society.

The run-up to Kaala’s release was also punctured with negative reports. The film was touted to have one of the lowest openings for a Rajinikanth film. However, positive word of mouth helped the film strengthen its position.

