Dhanush’s next directorial outing to cost Rs 100 crore

Actor Dhanush’s film career is booming. Recently, the actor was at the Cannes to launch the new poster of his upcoming Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, in which he had played the lead role. He said it was a great learning curve for him as he was presented with the opportunity to work with film talents and technicians from across the world.

“Everyone has their own speciality, people from different places have different methods of acting, and they bring their unique style to the craft,” Dhanush told in an interview to the Film Companion at the Cannes. “Ben Miller has a great comic timing and I learned a lot about it from him. Bérénice Bejo is a very natural actor. Everyone had a plus point.”

The 34-year-old actor said the way he approaches a project as a director has evolved after working in his upcoming Hollywood film. “The pre-production must be given a lot of importance. We should at least spend five to six months on pre-production and execution should be within two months. The post-production can take about three to four months depending on the special effects involved,” he said.

“If you botch up the pre-production, you will not see a profit. The planning is very, very important. I understood that” he added. “For the last one year, I have been doing the post-production for my next directorial film.”

He said the film will go on the floors in August. “In fact, many were restless and asked me why I was spending so much time on pre-production for my project. I was told that decisions could be taken on the sets. But the decisions taken on the sets cost money.”

Dhanush also said his team was exploring new markets to ensure his project becomes profitable. “It is a very big film. It is a Rs 100 crore film but we are trying to complete it within Rs 70 crore. That’s the reason why for the past one year I am involved in extensive pre-production work,” he noted.

Dhanush also confirmed his second film is with Bollywood director Aanand L Rai. In 2013, the actor-director duo gave a hit called Raanjhanaa. He revealed the said Bollywood project will be launched, once Aanand complete Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhanush has completed Vada Chennai and shooting for Maari 2. He is also waiting for the release of Superstar Rajinikanth Kaala, which he has bankrolled. He also confirmed that there will be a third film in the VIP franchise.

