Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Dhanush’s Naane Varuven to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Dhanush played dual roles in Naane Varuve, which was directed by his brother Slevaraghavan.

Dhanush in Naane Varuven trailerDhanush in Naane Varuven trailer

Dhanush’s latest release Naane Varuven, which had a decent run at the box office, is set to have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 27. The streaming giant announced the OTT release date of the movie on Twitter.

Naane Varuven is directed by Dhanush’s elder brother Selvaraghavan. The film marks the fifth collaboration of Dhanush and Selva, who have earlier worked in Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Yenna.

ALSO READ |Naane Varuven movie review: Dhanush’s latest ruins an absolutely good idea

The film garnered mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com gave Naane Varuven 1.5 stars and said that the film “ruins an absolutely good idea.” Nevertheless, the film had a decent run at the box office, and is being claimed as a successful venture for producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush plays a dual role in the film, which also features Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, and Prabhu in prominent roles. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:57:34 pm
