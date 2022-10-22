Dhanush’s Naane Varuven to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Dhanush’s latest release Naane Varuven, which had a decent run at the box office, is set to have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 27. The streaming giant announced the OTT release date of the movie on Twitter.

Naane Varuven is directed by Dhanush’s elder brother Selvaraghavan. The film marks the fifth collaboration of Dhanush and Selva, who have earlier worked in Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Yenna.

The film garnered mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com gave Naane Varuven 1.5 stars and said that the film “ruins an absolutely good idea.” Nevertheless, the film had a decent run at the box office, and is being claimed as a successful venture for producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush plays a dual role in the film, which also features Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, and Prabhu in prominent roles. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.