Dhanush completes 20 years in the film industry: ‘Never did I even dream I’d come this far’

Dhanush on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his gratitude as he completed 20 years in the film industry. “I can’t believe it’s been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies, never did I even dream I’d come this far when I started Thulluvadho Illamai, God has been kind. I can’t thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support, you are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love,” he said.

Dhanush made his debut with 2002 campus drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was helmed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan. And he never looked back. In the last two decades, he has evolved into more than just a fine actor with two National Film Awards to his credit. The actor has also established himself as a successful producer, director and songwriter. And marking the milestone, he also thanked his family for shaping and protecting his talents.

“I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father Kasthuri Raja , for he’s the one who identified the actor in me. Finally, I thank my mother, it’s her everyday prayers that have protected me and brought me this far. Without her I’m nothing,” Dhanush added.

Besides Tamil and Hindi, Dhanush has already done two international projects. He made his international debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. And, he is also part of Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix actioner The Gray Man.