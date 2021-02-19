Karnan song Kandaa Vara Sollunga: Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan give us goosebumps

The first song Kandaa Vara Sollunga from the upcoming film Karnan was released on Thursday. The folk number composed by Santhosh Narayanan has impressed members of the Tamil film industry and fans alike.

The song is written by Mari Selvaraj, who has also helmed the project. Kandaa Vara Sollunga, or ‘ask him to come here if you see him’, speak of the legend of the film’s protagonist Karnan. The song talks about the hero’s kindness, generosity, and his valour at the battlefield. In a way, the song blurs the lines between Karnan, the protagonist of this film, and the Karna of Mahabharata.

The intensity of the video is revved up by the choreography. It shows a band of folk musicians, led by Santhosh Narayanan, jamming with their percussion instruments. Besides composing, Santhosh has also sung the song with Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal, who adds the punch to every word of the song. In the video, we also see an artist drawing Dhanush’s Karnan portrait on a wall just using a torch.

The song has garnered a lot of love from the Tamil celebrities. “Awesome,” said Karthik Subbaraj.

“Superb sir ! Kudos to the entire team (sic),” said director Selvaraghavan.

The fans are also heaping praises on the song on social media.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Karnan will open in cinemas on April 9, 2021. The film also stars Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in the supporting cast.