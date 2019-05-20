Dhanush’s maiden Hollywood venture to release on June 21

It’s known that Dhanush will be making his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Now, the Tamil version of the film, Pakkiri, will be distributed by Sashikanth of YNOTX.

Advertising

Sashikanth says, “Fans will be thrilled to see Dhanush in a different dimension that they have never seen before. This film has already garnered international recognition and I am sure the actor’s stardom in Tamil Nadu, coupled with its remarkable concept, is going be a treat for the Tamil audience.”

In a statement to the press, Dhanush adds, “I am so happy that The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is coming to India so I can share it with my fans, who inspire me to keep working hard and take chances.”

Initially, the dubbed version of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was titled Vazhkaiya Thedi Naanum Poren.

Advertising

The film, based on The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe written by French novelist Romain Puertolas, also stars Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ken Scott, Pakkiri will release worldwide on June 21, 2019. While Amit Trivedi has composed the songs, Nicolas Errera is behind the background music.

Ken Scott says, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is a fable about chance, karma, and free will. It is a cautionary tale about a young, ambitious Indian boy that grew up in a small neighbourhood in Mumbai who ends up travelling across Europe in a journey of self-discovery.”

Scott notes, “For me, it was a real privilege to come to set every day and see how Dhanush would bring his character to life. He is a wonderful actor, who has a terrific sense of humour. Shooting this heartfelt film in India was an opportunity to collaborate with many incredibly talented actors.”