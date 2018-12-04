Dhanush’s Maari 2 to take on a slew of films on December 21

Dhanush is all set to return as the moustache-twirling gangster Maari in Maari 2. Releasing on December 21, the actor has teamed up with director Balaji Mohan once again. At the box office, Maari 2 will be locking horns with a slew of films, including Vijay Sethupathy’s Seethakaathi, Jayam Ravi’s Adanga Maaru and Vishnuu Vishal’s Silukkuvar Patti Singam.

Sharing the release date, Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “#Maari2 will release on December 21st as we had announced earlier. Trailer of maari 2 will be released Tom.”

Said to be a sequel that will pick up exactly from where the first movie ended, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi as the lead heroine and Tovino Thomas as the antagonist. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Krishna will play pivotal roles in the film. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who gained popularity with the first film, will reprise their roles as Maari’s sidekicks.

Recently, Balaji Mohan unveiled the first looks of all the principal characters on Twitter one after the other. Although Dhanush’s look from the first part has been retained, Sai Pallavi was introduced as Araathu Aanandhi, an unruly and ‘kuthu’-dancing auto driver. She will play Maari’s love interest in the film and will share screen space with Dhanush for the first time.

Tovino Thomas’ dreadlocked villain Beeja aka Thanatos who “lives and breathes killing” has already created a lot of buzz as he looks menacing and fit to play the villain. After the success of Sarkar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen playing the role of a high-ranking government official who is “bold, honest and straightforward”. Krishna will play Maari’s friend and slum strongman Kalai.

Maari 2 will be Dhanush’s second release this year after the wildly successful gangster film Vada Chennai. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the technical crew includes Amaran, who has overseen the production design. The cinematographer is Om Prakash and editing is done by Prasanna GK. The film also marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after nearly a decade. The movie is being bankrolled by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Productions.