Maari 2 box office collection Day 2: Dhanush starrer outperforms other new Tamil releases

With multiple new releases this weekend, the Dhanush starrer has managed to do good business at the box office. It has outperformed other movies at the Chennai city box office on its opening day as it collected Rs 41 lakhs, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

There is tremendous competition for Maari 2 at the box office with simultaneous release of movies such as Seethakaathi, Kanaa, Adanga Maru, and Silukuvarpatti Singam.

The Balaji Mohan directorial also features Sai Pallavi, Krishna, Tovino Thomas and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles.

Balaji Mohan has also written the screenplay while Dhanush has produced the film under his banner Wunderbar Films. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for this action-comedy flick.

In her review, The Indian Express film critic S Subhakeerthana wrote, “Maari 2 fails to convince you and feels like a long stretch. The film has a run time of 150 minutes, and the makers could have trimmed it to make it racier. Beyond a point, you can’t take dialogues like, “Area-vay Maari control-la… Aana, Maari out of control.” Seriously? I felt like saying, “Maari mattum out of control-la illa. Storyline-um, screenplay-um dhaan.”

Maari 2 is the sequel to 2015’s action comedy Maari, which also starred Dhanush in a lead role along with Kajal Aggarwal.