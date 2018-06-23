Dhanush suffers ‘not a major’ injury on the sets of Maari 2

Dhanush suffered a few injuries while shooting for Maari 2. Dhanush suffered a few injuries while shooting for Maari 2.

Actor Dhanush, who is currently busy shooting for Maari 2, suffered multiple injuries while filming an action scene recently. Dhanush on Saturday took to Twitter to let his worried fans know that he was doing alright. “My beloved dear fans … It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength(sic),” he tweeted.

According to reports, it was a fight scene between Dhanush’s Maari and the main antagonist played by Tovino Thomas. He is said to have injured his right leg and left hand, forcing the production of Maari 2 to stop.

The climax shooting will resume after the actor is fully recovered.

Maari 2 is the sequel to Dhanush’s 2015 gangster drama, which was also directed by Balaji Mohan. Actor Sai Pallavi, who shot to fame with her role in Malayalam blockbuster Premam, will play the female lead. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will be part of the sequel too.

My beloved dear fans … It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018

Dhanush will be sharing screen space with Tovino for the first time. Interestingly, he had produced his first Malayalam film Tharangam last year, which had Tovino in the lead role. The upcoming will film also star Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Kreshna in pivotal roles.

Dhanush has finished Vada Chennai and is waiting for the release of his Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

