Dhanush launches Thanimai teaser

Actor Dhanush on Friday unveiled the teaser of Sonia Agarwal’s upcoming film Thanimai. Written and directed by S Sivaraman, Sonia Agarwal will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

According to Sivaraman, who has previously helmed Kaagitha Kappal and Solli Tharava, Thanimai is the story of a Sri Lankan refugee who goes in search of her long-lost child. The teaser shows Sonia Aggarwal’s journey as a pregnant refugee on a boat and her subsequent emotional and physical struggles to locate her child.

The film also stars choreographer Sandy. Comedians Ganja Karrupu and Lollu Sabha fame Swaminathan will be seen in pivotal roles as well.

The makers are yet to announce the release date for Thanimai.

Meanwhile, Sonia Agarwal has many projects in the pipeline. She has signed two Malayalam films – Cochin Shaadi at Chennai 03 and Adukkalayil Paniyund. She also has Tamil film Yaar in her kitty.