Saturday, January 11, 2020

Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj film titled Suruli

Bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, Suruli also stars Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, Games of Thrones fame James Cosmo, Joju George, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan and Deepak Paramesh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Published: January 11, 2020 12:20:33 pm
Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj The Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj film, titled Suruli, is touted to be a gangster drama. (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/Twitter)

We had told you Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj were collaborating on a gangster drama tentatively titled D 40. The project, finally, has a title: Suruli. Earlier, it was speculated the film might be called Ulagam Suttrum Valiban.

Suruli went on floors in London last year and was wrapped up last month.

Bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, the film also stars Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, Games of Thrones fame James Cosmo, Joju George, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan and Deepak Paramesh.

The crew includes music director Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna and editor Vivek Harshan.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was seen latest in Enai Noki Paayum Thotta, is awaiting the release of Pattas on January 15. Further, he has Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan and an untitled film with Raatchasan director Ramkumar in the pipeline.

