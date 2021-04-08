Dhanush’s Karnan will release in theatres on April 9, says producer after TN govt withdraws 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

On the eve of the release of Dhanush’s much-awaited Karnan, the Tamil Nadu government announced a slew of restrictions amid rising cases of the coronavirus in the state. Accordingly, the government has announced that theatres can’t function at their full capacity. However, that has not deterred the makers of Karnan as they are determined to go ahead with the release as planned.

“As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan (sic),” wrote Kalaippuli S Thanu on his Twitter page.

As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) April 8, 2021

The second wave of the coronavirus is forcing the state governments to bring back the safety measures of the last year, adding to the woes of the Indian film industry that is already on its knees. Many high-profile films that were supposed to open in theatres were postponed, much to the distress of the theatre owners. In the meantime, the Karnataka government also reintroduced the 50 per cent cap on the occupancy, delivering a shock to the makers of the newly released film, Yuvarathnaa, while the same restriction has remained in force in Kerala since January. The governments in the Telugu states have so far not discussed the possibility of restricting the occupancy in theatres even as Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is said to open in a big way this Friday.

Karnan is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. And besides Dhanush, it stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and others.