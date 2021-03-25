Dhanush’s Karnan sidesteps litigation by renaming Pandarathi Puranam song

Director Mari Selvaraj on Thursday stated that Pandarathi Puranam song from his upcoming film Karnan, starring Dhanush, will be henceforth called Manjanathi Puranam, thus sidestepping the litigation that could affect the film’s release next month.

“The immense love and support of the audience to my film Karnan makes me very happy. And the kind of respect and expectations that you have for me makes me want to be very responsible. I create every scene with great care and artistic sensibilities. And that is how I created Pandarathi Puranam,” Mari Selvaraj wrote in his statement.

While Pandarathi is not part of the popular vocabulary, there seems to be a great historical and emotional significance to it. After the song was released a few weeks ago, a native of Madurai moved the Madurai High Court with a welfare petition seeking action against the song. In the petition, he has allegedly claimed that the song insulted certain communities in Tamil Nadu. He also wanted a ban on the song and stop the film’s release until his concerns were addressed properly. According to reports, based on the petition, the court had ordered to send legal notices to the filmmakers, censor board and YouTube.

“To end all the debates and controversies around the song, we have decided to change the name Pandarathi to Manjanathi. You can call angels by any names. What difference does it make? Changing names will not change the way the angels shine,” he added.

The director also noted that the name of the song has also been changed across various internet platforms. And as per YouTube policies, the new name will reflect on the platform within a couple of days.

This decision is likely to facilitate a smooth release of Karnan, which is due in cinemas on April 9. The film also stars Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in the supporting cast.