Dhanush’s Karnan set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Actor Dhanush’s latest film Karnan is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video. The buzz is that it will be made available on the platform on May 14. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Karnan released in theatres on April 9 to glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Despite the fresh lockdown restrictions, including a 50 per cent cap on occupancy, the filmmakers were firm on giving the film a theatrical release before going to the OTT. And a lion’s share of credit for that goes to Dhanush, who was relentless to protect the movie-watching experience. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many Tamil filmmakers skipped the theatrical window and directly released their films on streaming platforms, adding to the woes of the theatre business.

It was a real shock when producers of Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram took the film to Netflix. Even Dhanush was seemingly caught off-guard for he knew releasing Jagame Thandhiram in cinemas could give a much-needed break to the box office. The industry buzz is that Dhanush was so upset with the decision that he ended his relationship with producer S. Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. The actor has also distanced himself from the film as he has steered clear of taking part in promotional activities for the film.

Dhanush publicly expressed his gratitude for producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu for releasing Karnan in theatres despite the challenges. The gamble paid off as the film aided in the recovery of the box office business. The film was declared a “box office blockbuster.”

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Dhanush as a rebellious youth, who refuses to let his caste define his worth. It also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in the supporting cast.