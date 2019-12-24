Thalaivar 169: Dhanush, Kalaipuli Thanu to bankroll Rajinikanth film?

Thalaivar 169 is likely to be Rajinikanth’s last film before entering politics. (Photo: Dhanush/Rajinikanth/Facebook) Thalaivar 169 is likely to be Rajinikanth’s last film before entering politics. (Photo: Dhanush/Rajinikanth/Facebook)

Though speculations are abuzz that Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169 will be produced by Vels Film International, we hear Dhanush and Kalaipuli S Thanu are also in talks to produce the project.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “If everything goes well, this will be the last film in Superstar’s illustrious acting career that spanned over five decades.”

Reliable sources add Rajinikanth will be focusing on politics full-time by the end of 2020. So, Dhanush will produce Thalaivar 169 under his home banner Wunderbar Films. Besides, Kalaippuli S Thaanu is expected to co-produce this film under V Creations. However, an official word is awaited.

Meanwhile, several directors, including Vetri Maaran, had narrated stories to Rajinikanth, and we don’t know who will bag this prestigious film, which is likely to go on floors in April 2020. Also, if the grapevine is anything to go by, Rajinikanth is expected to get a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration.

Rajinikanth is currently busy with Thalaivar 168 shoot, which is going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth awaits the release of AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which stars Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Pratiek Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film, which will hit the screens in January 2020, marks the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

