Dhanush joins forces with brother Selvaraghavan for his next

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have earlier collaborated on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)

Actor Dhanush is all set to star in his brother Selvaraghavan’s upcoming directorial. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Dhanush tweeted, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well … right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏.”

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well … right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have earlier collaborated on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie also marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

