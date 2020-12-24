scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Dhanush joins forces with brother Selvaraghavan for his next

The yet-to-be-titled movie also marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 24, 2020 7:03:24 pm
dhanush Selvaraghavan movieDhanush and Selvaraghavan have earlier collaborated on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)

Actor Dhanush is all set to star in his brother Selvaraghavan’s upcoming directorial. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Dhanush tweeted, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well … right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏.”

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have earlier collaborated on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie also marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

