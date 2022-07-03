Dhanush is ‘super kicked’ about Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, shares teaser: ‘This is going to be exciting’

Dhanush on Saturday shared a teaser in which he announced the title of his next. The actor is collaborating with director Arun Matheswaran for Captain Miller. Going by the teaser, the film looks like a historical drama. Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Dhanush promised that Captain Miller is “going to be so exciting.” He also expressed that he is “super kicked” to be working with Arun and GV Prakash, who is composing music for the film.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared some more details about the film. He informed that Captain Miller will be a period action-adventure drama set in Madras Presidency period of 1930’s & 40’s. He also informed the fans that Dhanush will don three different looks in the film.

Dhanush had announced the project in December last year. He wrote in a tweet that he is “fortunate” to be working in Arun’s directorial. In response to the tweet, Arun had tweeted, “Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja. I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey.”

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

As soon as the first look was shared, many of Dhanush’s friends congratulated the actor-director duo on their upcoming project. Keerthy Suresh, who starred in Arun’s Saani Kaayidham, tweeted, “Woah! Can’t wait to see the magic that @ArunMatheswaran is going to create with @dhanushkraja sir in this one ! Best wishes to you both!” Bollywood director Aanand L Rai, who shares a brother-like bond with Dhanush, called the first look “outstanding.” GV Prakash called Captain Miller a beginning of “new phase of Tamil cinema.” Karan Johar also called it “epic.”

Dhanush was las seen in Maaran. He is looking forward to Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. He also has Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, Vaathi and Sir in his kitty.