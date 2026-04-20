Dhanush is a man with nothing left to lose in bank heist thriller Kara, watch trailer

Kara trailer: There is something about Dhanush that makes you believe him when he plays a man with nothing left to lose. The trailer for his upcoming film Kara, which dropped on Sunday, leans hard into that quality.

The film is directed by Vignesh Raja, who made his debut with Por Thozhil. Kara is his second feature, and from what the trailer shows, he has taken a more ambitious swing this time around. The story is set in 1991 Ramanathapuram, during the period when the Gulf War was sending shockwaves across the global economy. Tamil Nadu, like much of India, was dealing with fuel shortages and rising prices. It is in this environment that Dhanush’s character, Karasaami, referred to simply as Kara through the film, finds himself pushed back into a life of crime.