Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhanush is a man with nothing left to lose in bank heist thriller Kara, watch trailer
Set during the economic chaos that followed the Gulf War, Kara puts Dhanush in the shoes of a man who turns to crime just to stay afloat.
Kara trailer: There is something about Dhanush that makes you believe him when he plays a man with nothing left to lose. The trailer for his upcoming film Kara, which dropped on Sunday, leans hard into that quality.
The film is directed by Vignesh Raja, who made his debut with Por Thozhil. Kara is his second feature, and from what the trailer shows, he has taken a more ambitious swing this time around. The story is set in 1991 Ramanathapuram, during the period when the Gulf War was sending shockwaves across the global economy. Tamil Nadu, like much of India, was dealing with fuel shortages and rising prices. It is in this environment that Dhanush’s character, Karasaami, referred to simply as Kara through the film, finds himself pushed back into a life of crime.
Kara is not introduced as a villain, rather a man with a past he tried to leave behind. But circumstances do not give him that luxury, and he returns to robbing banks, doing it openly and without hesitation. The trailer captures that desperation well. There is a scene where Mamitha Baiju, who plays Kara’s wife, confronts him about what he is doing, and it gives the film its emotional weight beyond the action.
On the other side of that chase is Suraj Venjaramoodu playing a cop who makes it his mission to bring Kara down. The two don’t share screen scene in the trailer, but the opposition is clearly drawn. Venjaramoodu has quietly become one of the most reliable supporting actors across South Indian cinema, and his presence here suggests the film has a solid antagonist to match Dhanush’s intensity.
Also Read: Namita Thapar slams trolls after facing hate for namaz health benefits video: ‘God’s watching’
The trailer itself is well put together. Cinematographer Theni Eswar gives the frames a rough, sun-bleached look that suits the period setting. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score does not overpower the visuals but builds underneath them steadily. The supporting cast is stacked. Jayaram, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Prithvi Pandiarajan, MS Bhaskar and Sreeja Ravi all appear in the trailer.
The film was originally going to be called Kara Saamy, but the team eventually settled on the shorter Kara, apparently at the producer’s suggestion. The response to the trailer has been positive overall. Most of the early conversation has been about Dhanush’s physicality in the role and the way the film uses its historical setting.
Kara is certified U/A and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05