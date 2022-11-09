scorecardresearch
Polladhavan turns 15, Dhanush sports a new look at the special event. See pics

Dhanush, Divya Spandana, and Vetri Maaran came together to celebrate the 15 years of Polladhavan, the watershed moment in all of their careers

Dhanush and team at 15 years of Polladhavan meet (Divay Spandana/Twitter)Dhanush and team at 15 years of Polladhavan meet (Divay Spandana/Twitter)

Dhanush, Vetri Maaran, and the film’s female lead, Divya Spandana, came together to celebrate the 15 years of their iconic film, Polladhavan. The directorial debut of Vetri Maaran also made Dhanush into an established name in Tamil cinema. The bloody actioner also was the beginning of a brilliant director-actor combo, that went on to make films like Aadukalam and Asuran.

The event was held in Chennai, which was also attended by the film’s composer GV Prakash and actor Pawan.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Divya wrote, “Polladhavan 15 years to the date and thanks to the film I met my longest standing friend @dhanushkraja (he suggested me for the film) through thick & thin 🤗 Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you. @gvprakash best BGM ♥️♥️ look forward to Polladhavan 2 (sic).”

In response, Dhanush wrote, “Loved catching up with polladhavan team and some of my best friends @divyaspandana @gvprakash Vetrimaaran ! 15 years of polladhavan. A film that defined so many things for me ♥️♥️ Balumahendra sir .. thank you (sic).”

Dhanush was spotted in a new look at the event as he sported long hair and a beard. The new makeover is for his upcoming film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheshwaran of Rocky fame.

ALSO READ |Dhanush is ‘super kicked’ about Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, shares teaser: ‘This is going to be exciting’

Captain Miller, a period film, is touted to be the next big venture in Dhanush’s career. Set in the 1940s, the film is speculated to be the costliest project of Dhanush yet. Other than Dhanush, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sandeep Kishan in pivotal roles.

