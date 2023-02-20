scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Dhanush hosts housewarming ceremony for his new home in Chennai, see inside photos

Inside photos of housewarming party hosted by Dhanush. The actor has reportedly gifted the Poes Garden residence to his parents.

dhanushDhanush with his parents at the housewarming ceremony of his new house in Chennai's Poes Garden. (Photo: Subramaniam Shiva/Facebook)
Dhanush had a special celebration on Sunday as he hosted a housewarming party. The actor had a longtime dream to build a house where he could live with his parents and sons, and it has come true for him. Some of the photos from the event were shared on social media, which was attended by his family and close friends.

Dhanush was seen dressed in a blue kurta for the event. Filmmaker Subramaniam Siva shared some photos with the actor.

Also read |Rajinikanth celebrates brother’s 80th birthday with entire family, pens emotional tribute: ‘Felt blessed…’.

Subramaniam Shiva wrote in Tamil, “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home. And many more victories, and achievements. Long live brother.”

Some more photos were shared on the actor’s fan pages. Reports have it that the actor has gifted this house to his parents. In the phtoos from Dhanush’s housewarming ceremony, he can be seen posing with his parents.

Inside photos from the housewarming ceremony of Dhanush’s new house:

Back in 2021, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya had organised the bhoomi poojan of this house. It was attended by Aishwarya’s parents, superstar  Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. In 2022, Dhanush and Aishwarya decided to part ways after 18 years of togetherness.

Dhanush Poes Garden bhoomi poojan A photo from Dhanush’s Poes Garden house’s bhoomi poojan.

On the other hand, Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and her dad-actor Rajinikanth, along with other family members came together to celebrate the 80th birthday of the actor’s elder brother. Sharing some photos, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, “All about yesterday n today was sheer spiritual ways n family’s grace 🙏🏼✨blessings of shiva #annamalaiyaar in abundance while my periyappa turning 80 n my cousin turned 60! #peace #love #family #guru #god 💙✨‬.”

On the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting for director Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller. The actor also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. Dhanush might also be a part of The Gray Man spin-off, however, details regarding the same are yet to be announced.

