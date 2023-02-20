Dhanush hosts housewarming ceremony for his new home in Chennai, see inside photos

Dhanush had a special celebration on Sunday as he hosted a housewarming party. The actor had a longtime dream to build a house where he could live with his parents and sons, and it has come true for him. Some of the photos from the event were shared on social media, which was attended by his family and close friends.

Dhanush was seen dressed in a blue kurta for the event. Filmmaker Subramaniam Siva shared some photos with the actor.

Subramaniam Shiva wrote in Tamil, “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home. And many more victories, and achievements. Long live brother.”

Some more photos were shared on the actor’s fan pages. Reports have it that the actor has gifted this house to his parents. In the phtoos from Dhanush’s housewarming ceremony, he can be seen posing with his parents.

Inside photos from the housewarming ceremony of Dhanush’s new house:

Back in 2021, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya had organised the bhoomi poojan of this house. It was attended by Aishwarya’s parents, superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. In 2022, Dhanush and Aishwarya decided to part ways after 18 years of togetherness.

On the other hand, Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and her dad-actor Rajinikanth, along with other family members came together to celebrate the 80th birthday of the actor’s elder brother. Sharing some photos, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, “All about yesterday n today was sheer spiritual ways n family’s grace 🙏🏼✨blessings of shiva #annamalaiyaar in abundance while my periyappa turning 80 n my cousin turned 60! #peace #love #family #guru #god 💙✨‬.”

On the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting for director Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller. The actor also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. Dhanush might also be a part of The Gray Man spin-off, however, details regarding the same are yet to be announced.