Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Dhanush heaps praise on Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster: ‘Kantara is mind-blowing, a must watch’

Dhanush is the latest South Indian celebrity to give a glowing review to Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara.

kantara 1200The Kannada period action thriller Kantara was released on September 30.

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty’s latest blockbuster Kantara continues to win praise from leading names of the Indian film industry. The latest star to be blown away by Rishab’s retelling of the folklore is Dhanush. On Friday, Dhanush took to Twitter to recommend Kantara to his fans as a ‘must watch’ film.

“Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless,” he tweeted.

Also Read |Kantara review: Rishab Shetty’s retelling of folklore is highly imaginative and immersive

“Thank you so much @dhanushkraja brother,” tweeted Rishab in response to Dhanush. Earlier, Tamil star Simbu had also sent Rishab and the producers of Kantara, Hombale Films, a cake as a token of his appreciation after the film became a huge success.

After watching Kantara in Kannada, Prithviraj came forward to release the film in Malayalam. “#KANTAARA Malayalam! Coming soon! I absolutely HAD to do this after watching the Kannada version! Do not miss this gem in the theatres when it releases across Kerala in Malayalam. @hombalefilms @PrithvirajProd @shetty_rishab,” Prithviraj tweeted earlier.

On Friday, Prithviraj announced that the Malayalam version of Kantara will be available in cinemas from October 20.

Kantara became a smash hit at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the back of good word-of-mouth. Cashing in on the momentum, the filmmakers have released the film in other Indian languages. While the Hindi dubbed version opened in cinemas on Friday, the Tamil and Telugu versions will release on Saturday. Besides playing the lead, Rishab has written and directed Kantara.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:09:37 pm
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:09:37 pm
