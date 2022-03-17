Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have a sweet Twitter exchange on her new song Payani: ‘Congrats my friend’

Tamil star Dhanush is all praise for ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s latest song “Payani”. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday and shared the song’s video along with heaping praise on Aishwaryaa. “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush

on your music video #payani. God bless,” Dhanush tweeted.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth soon retweeted Dhanush‘s post and wrote, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

“Payani” is Aishwaryaa’s directorial music venture. The Tamil song has been sung by Anirudh, with music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. It featires actors Jani Master and Shrasti Verma.

The love balled tells the story of two lovers from a humble background, who steal moments for each other from their daily lives. All they wish for is to fulfill each other’s dreams and desires, even if it means trying to make ends meet. The track is a soft number and pleasing to the ears. The visuals are relatable to any couple who’s exploring their new love.

The song was released by Aishwaryaa’s father, superstar Rajinikanth earlier in the day on social media. He tweeted, “Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush.. god bless .. love you ..”

“Payani” is also the directorial comeback of Aishwaryaa, who helmed her first project in 2012 – romantic drama 3, starring her ex-husband Dhanush.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in January this year by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.