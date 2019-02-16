Toggle Menu
Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta gets U/A certificate

Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, starring Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead, is said to be a romantic action thriller. Sunaina and Sasikumar will be seen in important roles, while Telugu hearthrob Rana Daggubati will be seen in a cameo.

The shooting for Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta started almost two years ago but faced many obstacles causing its delay.

Gautam Vasudev Menon’s much-delayed venture Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta (ENPT) has finally received a U/A certificate and will hit the screens soon, as reported by Times of India. Producer Madan Mohan of Escape Artists’ is reportedly planning to release the film in March-April and has said that the wait for the film will definitely be worth it.

The director Gautam Vasudev Menon put ENPT on the back-burner to work on his other project, Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram. Production was further delayed after Dhanush opted to finish Maari 2 before resuming the shoot for ENPT.

According to reports, director Gautam Vasudev Menon will also make an appearance in the film. Debutant Santhosh Krishna will play the role of the antagonist.

The music for the film has been composed by Darbuka Siva and the songs have already gone on to become hits. ENPT will be bankrolled by Gautam Vasudev Menon and P Madan jointly The technical crew of the film comprises Jomon T John and Manoj Paramahamsa for cinematography. Sathya Anthony has been roped in for editing.

