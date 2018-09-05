Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota set to clash with Vijay’s Sarkar at box office

It’s wrap for Enai Noki Paayum Thota. It’s wrap for Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Director Gautham Menon has finished shooting his upcoming film Enai Noki Paayum Thota in Chennai. “ENPT and it’s a wrap. Finally! Thank you @dhanushkraja Very special thanks to @SasikumarDir for going out of his way to accommodate us. And of course the beautiful @akash_megha.. It’s onto you now @DarbukaSiva& @editorpraveen to further sculpt the film. Thank you team ENPT (sic),” tweeted the director on Tuesday along with a few photos from the sets.

Gautham also revealed that the much-delayed romantic thriller will hit screens on Deepavali this year. If the filmmakers stick to their release plans, ENPT will clash with Vijay’s Sarkar.

Sarkar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, is in the post-production phase and gearing up for the release in the first week of November. It’s worth noting that actor Suriya’s NGK, which was also announced as a Deepavali release was postponed recently citing production reasons.

Gautham’s ENPT was in cold storage for more than a year as the director drifted towards completing his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram in the lead. In July, this year, he resumed the shooting with Dhanush and Sasikumar.

Judging from the teasers, Dhanush plays a civilian Raghu who falls in love with his favourite movie star Laika (played by Megha Akash). And he is forced into a situation to engage in a bloody fight to protect his love.

Gautham, meanwhile, has promised that Dhruva Natchathiram will also hit the screens this year.

