Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota to release in April

Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which is actor Dhanush’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Gautham Menon, is getting ready to hit the screens soon. Co-producer Madan of Escape Artists Motion Pictures on Wednesday announced that the filmmakers are planning to release ENPT in April. “Trailer is ready and working for Release of the movie. If things go well, can look forward to an April release (sic),” he tweeted.

Advertising

Enai Noki Paayum Thota created a lot of buzz among movie fans when it was announced. The first teaser released in 2016 garnered a very positive response and the filmmakers promised that it will open in cinemas during Valentine’s week of 2017. However, things didn’t go according to plan.

After the initial hype, the production was stalled, and it went into cold-storage for more than a year.

The shooting of Enai Noki Paayum Thota was postponed again as Gautham wanted to re-start work on his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram, which was shelved after actor Suriya walked out of the project. The director, however, resumed shooting the film at the end of 2017 in Chennai after finishing the three-part spy thriller with Vikram.

Advertising

The shooting of ENPT was completed last year and is currently in the post-production stage. The film stars Megha Akash, Sunaina and Sasikumar among others.