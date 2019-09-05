Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota postponed

In what could come as a major disappointment for the fans, the release of Dhanush’s long-delayed film, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, has been postponed yet again.

With less than 24 hours for the release, the industry sources have confirmed that ENPT will not be able to hit the screens over unresolved financial reasons.

According to reports, one of ENPT distributors, SN Rajarajan of K Productions owes a huge sum of money to Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali franchise. K Productions bought the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Baahubali films for Rs 28 crore. However, it has only paid Rs 12.5 crore so far. The Baahubali makers have secured a court order to prevent K Productions from releasing other films without clearing their dues, which is pegged at Rs 17.6 crore.

The impasse even affected the release of Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh. It, however, released after a compromise was reached between the disputing parties.

It is not the first time that the makes of ENPT have failed to stick to their release plans. The film has been neck-deep in financial problems from the beginning. It was initially supposed to release during Valtennten’s Week of 2017. Later, the film went into cold-storage during which Menon went on to revive his ambitious project Dhruva Natchathiram and even finished shooting it.

After a lot of struggles, Menon completed shooting ENPT and promised to release last year. But that did not happen either. At a time when the audience was on the verge of totally forgetting the existence of this film, the director released an interesting new trailer for the film announcing that it will hit the screens worldwide on September 6. The advance booking for the film was also made available on ticket-booking platforms.

It seems like the fans of Menon and Dhanush have to wait a little longer to finally see the film on the big screen. The buzz is that it may release on Saturday. An official word, however, is awaited.

Meanwhile, the producers of Sivappu Manjal Pachai were quick to grab the box office slots that became empty following the delay of ENPT. On Thursday, the filmmakers confirmed that the movie, starring Siddharth and GV Prakash, will hit the screens on Friday.