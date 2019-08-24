Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota gets new trailer and release date

Toggle Menu
Enai Noki Paayum Thota starring Dhanush will release on September 6. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and director Gautam Vasudev Menon.

Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) is ready to see the light of day. The Dhanush-starrer which has been in cold storage for almost two years has finally gotten a confirmed release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 6. 

The makers of the film have also released a new teaser. In the 2-minute long video, we are shown glimpses of Dhanush and Megha Akash’s characters and their love story. Megha Akash plays the role of an actress, Lekha, while Dhanush is a regular guy who falls in love with her. Sasikumar, who is playing Dhanush’s older brother, is also introduced in the clip.

Director Gautam Vasudev Menon shared his joy on Twitter and confirmed the release date.

The film’s premise is interesting, although whether this will be enough to bring back the buzz around the film remains to be seen. 

The first teaser of ENPT was released in 2016 and was an instant hit among fans. Even the soundtrack was very well-received and music director Darbuka Siva’s compositions created a lot of buzz around the film. The single tracks from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, “Maruvaarthai” and “Visiri” went on to become massive hits. But after the initial hype, the production was stalled and the release was indefinitely postponed. 

ENPT marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and director Gautam Vasudev Menon. The film also stars Sunaina and Sasikumar, Rana Daggubati, Sathish Krishnan Jagan and Santhosh Krishna among others.

