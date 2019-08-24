Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota gets new trailer and release date

Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) is ready to see the light of day. The Dhanush-starrer which has been in cold storage for almost two years has finally gotten a confirmed release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 6.

The makers of the film have also released a new teaser. In the 2-minute long video, we are shown glimpses of Dhanush and Megha Akash’s characters and their love story. Megha Akash plays the role of an actress, Lekha, while Dhanush is a regular guy who falls in love with her. Sasikumar, who is playing Dhanush’s older brother, is also introduced in the clip.

Director Gautam Vasudev Menon shared his joy on Twitter and confirmed the release date.

With due respect and thanks to everybody involved with this film, the investors, people who have stood by the film and me, to those who have invested across my other films, to everybody who’s been of some form of support or the other to me#ENPTfromSept6th — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) August 24, 2019

The film’s premise is interesting, although whether this will be enough to bring back the buzz around the film remains to be seen.

The first teaser of ENPT was released in 2016 and was an instant hit among fans. Even the soundtrack was very well-received and music director Darbuka Siva’s compositions created a lot of buzz around the film. The single tracks from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, “Maruvaarthai” and “Visiri” went on to become massive hits. But after the initial hype, the production was stalled and the release was indefinitely postponed.

ENPT marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and director Gautam Vasudev Menon. The film also stars Sunaina and Sasikumar, Rana Daggubati, Sathish Krishnan Jagan and Santhosh Krishna among others.