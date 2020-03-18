Dhanush’s next film to be scripted by Suhas and Sharfu of Virus fame

Dhanush’s upcoming film is being written by Sharfu-Suhas of Virus fame. (Photo: Dhanush/Facebook) Dhanush’s upcoming film is being written by Sharfu-Suhas of Virus fame. (Photo: Dhanush/Facebook)

Director Karthick Naren on Wednesday announced that he was collaborating with screenwriting duo Suhas and Sharf for his upcoming movie, which will star Dhanush in the lead role.

“Happy to collaborate with writers sharfu – Suhas of ‘Varathan’ & ‘Virus’ fame for #D43 .. pumped up (sic),” Karthick tweeted.

Suhas and Sharf are among the new wave of filmmakers, who are redefining the mainstream Malayalam film industry. The duo had earlier scripted Varathan (The Outsider), which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie was inspired by British crime drama Straw Dogs. The writer duo adapted the basic premise of the 1971 movie and turned in a gripping screenplay that mirrored the horrors of toxic masculinity, moral policing and hypocrisy of a regressive society. Later, they both co-wrote Virus along with Muhsin Parari. The movie, which came out in 2019, received unanimous praise from the critics and the audience alike.

Karthick’s upcoming movie will mark Suhas-Sharf’s maiden Tamil movie. Temporarily titled D43, the movie is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. And composer-actor GV Prakash is scoring the music for the movie. The filmmakers had announced that it will release in October 2020.

However, amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus, it remains to be seen if the cast and crew of D43 can keep up with the schedule.

