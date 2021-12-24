Dhanush confirms teaming up with Rocky director Arun Matheswaran

National Award winner Dhanush on Friday announced he is teaming up with Rocky helmer Arun Matheswaran for a film.

Speculation was rife in the media over the actor’s collaboration with the director, which he put to rest via a post on Twitter.

“Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran’s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya,” Dhanush wrote on the microblogging site.

Replying to his tweet, the filmmaker said he is honoured to direct Dhanush, in what will be his third film.

“Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words.. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey,” he said.

Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja 🙏🏾 I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words..

I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey !🤗🤗🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/d6Xf8JrIvO — Arun Matheswaran (@ArunMatheswaran) December 24, 2021

Matheswaran’s first Tamil-language movie Rocky, which released in theatres on Thursday opened to a positive response.

As per media reports, the film will be a period gangster drama set in the 1950s.

Dhanush currently stars in the Hindi film Atrangi Re, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The Aanand L Rai-directed musical romantic-drama also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

He announced his Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Sir, to be directed by Venky Atluri, on Thursday.

The actor has also finished work on his Hollywood project with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, titled The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are also part of the film.

Dhanush also has the film Naane Varuven with his director-brother Selvaraghavan in the pipeline.