Dhanush bonds with son Yathra, shares first post after separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush took to his social media platforms on Wednesday to share a candid picture with his elder son, Yathra, from the sets of Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. Sharing the photo, Dhanush wrote, “Now , where have I seen this before ? ❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗 #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven.”

In the photo, Dhanush is seen playing with Yathra’s hair, and one cannot help but look at the uncanny resemblance he has to his father. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons Yathra and Linga.

This is Dhanush’s first post after announcing separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In January, the duo had shared an official statement, announcing their split. Dhanush’s statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” Aishwaryaa, sharing the same statement on her social media platforms, had written, “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!”

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, along with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will next be seen in Maaran, co-starring Malavika Mohan. On the other hand Aishwaryaa has directed films like 3, which Dhanush had starred in, and Vai Raja Vai.