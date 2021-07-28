You are so on-point with your talent: Akshay Kumar wishes Dhanush on his birthday

Actor Dhanush celebrates his 38th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor received warm birthday wishes from his friends and colleagues, including his Atrangi Re co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Akshay shared a candid picture of himself, Dhanush and Sara. He captioned the photo, “Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt. You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining.”

“Happy birthday Dhanush. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books and carnatic music,” Sara wrote over a picture featuring herself and the Karnan actor. Even Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai dropped a heartwarming wish for Dhanush. The filmmaker shared a picture with “Happy Birthday Bhai. Stay blessed always,” written over it.

Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Dhanush also received wishes from Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, SJ Suryah, Vignesh Shivan, Khushbu Sundar and Vishnu Vishal among others.

Mohanlal tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja. Hope you have a great day today and the year is filled with blessings galore!” Keerthy Suresh posted a picture with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Wishing you a lovely year ahead.”

SJ Suryah wished Dhanush luck for his Hollywood project with Russo Brothers. “Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Ur journey is very blessed and this time it’s going to be more blessed. wishes to rock internationally a great year sir,” the tweet read.

While Ravi K Chandran tagged Dhanush as “supremely talented and the finest actor,” Khushbu Sundar called Dhanush “an actor who can put many of his contemporaries to shame.”

Vishnu Vishal said Dhanush is someone he looks up to. “Someone i look up to for sheer dedication and self belief. Have a fantastic year ahead,” Vishal’s tweet read. Vignesh Shivan called Dhanush his mentor. “Happy birthday to my dearest mentor #Dhanush sir. May ur talent ,dedication ,skill , hardwork take u to places u deserve! Already u r proudly flying high & even Sky ain’t the limit for ur acting prowess! StayBlessed #Midas with good health, peace & everlasting success,” the tweet read.

Anirudh Ravichander wished Dhanush “yet another crazy year ahead.”

On the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting for Maaran. He will next be seen in The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.