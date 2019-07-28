Happy birthday Dhanush: Vikram Prabhu, Sudeep, Hansika and others wish the Asuran actor

Dhanush, who will soon take over the screens with his upcoming movie Asuran, celebrates his birthday today. The social media is filled with wishes from fans and his contemporaries on the occasion of Dhanush’s 36th birthday.

Vikram Prabhu wished Dhanush on his birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja brother! Have great year ahead”

Kichcha Sudeep sent hugs and love through a tweet which read, “Many many sch happy returns my friend @dhanushkraja… Remain the wonderful person u r. My best wshs to u always. Mch luv n hugs…”

Hansika Motwane called Dhanush a ‘power house of talent’. “Happy birthday to this power house of talent @dhanushkraja ,may you have great day and wonderful year ahead , stay blessed always,” she wrote.

Happy birthday to my darling @dhanushkraja a man who is full of heart. May success, love and joy be a part of ur life forever,” tweeted actor Krishna.

“Happybirthday to our dear @dhanushkraja sir (Vinod,KokkiKumar, Raghuvaran,Karuppu,Mariyan,Maari, Asuran & More to come)His unbelievable transformation as actor left other actors jawdropping!Biggest inspiration for every Actor. god bless u reach more heights #HappyBirthdayDhanush,” actor Suja Varunee Shivakumar wrote on Twitter.

Director Balaji Mohan wrote, “Happpy birthdaayy @dhanushkraja sirrrr! Wishing u many more happy returns and a rocking year ahead! Wishing u all joy, fulfilment and peace 😊 Happy Birthday #Maari! 😊 #HappyBirthdayDhanush.”

லவ் லெட்டர் கூட நான் இவ்ளோ எழுதி கிழிச்சு போட்டதில்லை.எவ்ளோ எழுதினாலும் வார்த்தை பத்தாதது போலவே இருக்கு. other than family someone who has never let me down! An emotional pillar to count on! Wishing only the best for my brother @dhanushkraja Happy birthday 🥰💐May u b blessed pic.twitter.com/l2dBWRTY70 — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) July 28, 2019

“Other than family someone who has never let me down! An emotional pillar to count on! Wishing only the best for my brother @dhanushkraja Happy birthday 🥰💐May u b blessed,” read Prasanna’s tweet.